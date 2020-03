For high school spring athletes in their junior year, now would typically be the best time to put together the best highlight tapes of their career but with spring sports cancelled, some suspended, that's hard to do.

Jack Hislop runs track and field at Shenendehowa High School. The junior told News10 ABC he was hoping this year was his. “My junior year, I was really looking forward to outdoor. I'm sure most of the guys were because freshmen and sophomores are obviously not as developed as a runner.”

He said, “Junior year is really when most people break out into and run great time so it's not really the best to get your freshman and sophomore times.”