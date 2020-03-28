Spring sport juniors struggling to shine in college recruitment

For high school spring athletes in their junior year, now would typically be the best time to put together the best highlight tapes of their career but with spring sports cancelled, some suspended, that’s hard to do.



Jack Hislop runs track and field at Shenendehowa High School. The junior told News10 ABC he was hoping this year was his. “My junior year, I was really looking forward to outdoor. I’m sure most of the guys were because freshmen and sophomores are obviously not as developed as a runner.”

He said, “Junior year is really when most people break out into and run great time so it’s not really the best to get your freshman and sophomore times.”

Coaches all over are understanding the frustration student athletes are facing during this time and they’re providing some much-needed guidance.

Siena’s Track and Field and Cross Country head coach, John Kenworthy said, “the biggest thing that we’ve talked to everybody about our athletes or any recruits is just focus on what you can control. Continue to be a leader, if you’re on a team this spring.

He also said in his sport it’s easy to find what he needs, such as times and distances, online but for others such as baseball or softball, “It does make it a little bit more difficult, but hopefully you’ve got a lot of content and you can sort of continue to talk to coaches, beyond just one season’s worth of work.”

He added one last bit of advice for student athletes, “Focus on what you can bring to the team outside of the sport, something that can make you stand out. Other athletes are going through the same thing so don’t be discouraged.”