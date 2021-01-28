“High” risk high school sports guidance by county

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday Jan. 22 New York state updated its COVID-19 guidelines to allow local county health departments decide if high-risk high school sports can be played starting Feb. 1.

Here is a list of counties with Section 2 schools and their decision on high school sports,

Albany County– Operating under the 4% threshold. High-risk sports are not allowed to play until the rolling 7-day COVID-19 test positivity rate declined to 4% or less.

Columbia County– Operating under the 4% threshold. High-risk sports are not allowed to play until the rolling 7-day COVID-19 test positivity rate declined to 4% or less.

Fulton County– Operating under the 4% threshold. High-risk sports are not allowed to play until the rolling 7-day COVID-19 test positivity rate declined to 4% or less.

Greene County– Operating under the 4% threshold. High-risk sports are not allowed to play until the rolling 7-day COVID-19 test positivity rate declined to 4% or less.

Montgomery County– No decision as of Jan. 28.

Rensselaer County– High-risk sports received approval to begin playing Feb. 1.

Saratoga County– No decision as of Jan. 28.

Schenectady County– Operating under the 4% threshold. High-risk sports are not allowed to play until the rolling 7-day COVID-19 test positivity rate declined to 4% or less.

Schoharie County– No decision as of Jan. 28

Warren County– High-risk sports will not be authorized unless the Warren County and/or Capital Region rolling 7-day COVID-19 test positivity rate declined to 4% or less. If that happened the county would reconsider the decision to authorize high-risk sports.

Washington County– Delayed approval of High-risk sports citing the current status of COVID-19 within the community.