Healy’s road to recovery getting shorter

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany’s Cameron Healy is feeling better every day. The sophomore guard isn’t quite 100 percent yet, coming back from an injured hip, but he’s getting close. He returned to the court in a win at Maine over the weekend. The team’s second-leading scorer played 18 minutes off the bench in a more limited role than he’s used to, but says his body is recovering well.
“In terms of playing, I feel good,” said the sharp shooter. “I feel like myself, but I just haven’t really been in the gym much, so I guess that’s the only difference is I haven’t been playing that much. So trying to stay off my feet a little bit, but my shot feels good, so hopefully I’ll be good come Thursday.”
The Great Danes host UMBC Thursday night at 7 p.m.