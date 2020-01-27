Healy’s historic performance leads to Player of the Week honor

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Basketball sophomore guard Jalen Pickett has been named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Week. The Rochester, New York standout averaged 18.5 points and 8.0 assists while shooting 58% from the field including 50% from three while leading the Saints to wins over Marist and MAAC co-leader Quinnipiac last week.

Pickett earns MAAC Player of the Week honors for the third time in his young career and second time this season. He was previously named the MAAC Player of the Week earlier this season on Dec. 30, and last year he became just the fourth league freshman in 33 years to receive the honor when he was named both the MAAC Player and Rookie of the Week on Dec. 3, 2018.