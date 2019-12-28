Healy sidelined with “hip situation”

ALBANY, N.Y. – The UAlbany men’s basketball team could be without its leading scorer as it chases its first road win of the season Monday at Columbia. Cameron Healy has been sidelined with what Head Coach Will Brown is calling a “hip situation”.

According to Brown, Healy “took a bad spill” late in the game against Monmouth. He didn’t practice Thursday or Friday, and Brown wasn’t sure if the sophomore guard would practice Saturday. Healy got his hips realigned Friday and told Brown he felt a little better after the adjustment. He hasn’t been ruled out for Monday’s game, but will only play if he can practice by Sunday.

Healy averages 16.1 points per game. If the Great Danes are without him, the biggest concern is manufacturing offense.

“That puts even more pressure on [Ahmad] Clark, and we’re trying to alleviate some of that pressure,” Brown said. “So we need some other guys to step up and make some plays. It’s not about trying to reinvent the wheel. It’s about other guys stepping up, being more efficient, more effective, knocking down open shots.”

Sophomore forward Adam Lulka, who was out with an ankle injury against Monmouth, is questionable for Monday’s game as well.

UAlbany is 0-6 on the road. Tip off at Columbia is at 7 p.m.