Hart scores 1,000th point in win over Amsterdam

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Needing 17 points to eclipse the thousand-point milestone, Sydney Hart scored 20, including 16 points in the second half, to lead South Glens Falls to the 52-41 win over Amsterdam.

The junior joined the 1k club with a free throw in the fourth quarter. South High stopped the game to celebrate the moment. Hart’s father delivered a touching speech, highlighting the hard work the talented guard has put into the game and the team-first attitude she brings to the court.

“I mean, it kind of just feels like all my hard work has paid off,” Hart said after the game. “It’s really rewarding. I obviously couldn’t be here without all [my teammates]. Their endless support, I mean, you see it. They made me signs and everything. So it’s just a nice accomplishment to have with my teammates.”

Head Coach Michael Wolfe added, “It’s an amazing accomplishment. I’ve been watching this girl play since she was in eighth grade, and I can tell you right now I’ve never seen a kid in my life that works as hard as she does. She makes a difference. She’s building the program and the culture for us, and as a young coaching staff too, I can tell you we couldn’t as for a better kid in the program. It’s amazing.”

Amsterdam senior Sydney Hoefs led the Rugged Rams with 18 points in defeat.