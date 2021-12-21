Hart scores 1,000th point in win over Amsterdam

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Needing 17 points to eclipse the thousand-point milestone, Sydney Hart scored 20, including 16 points in the second half, to lead South Glens Falls to the 52-41 win over Amsterdam.

The junior joined the 1k club with a free throw in the fourth quarter. South High stopped the game to celebrate the moment. Hart’s father delivered a touching speech, highlighting the hard work the talented guard has put into the game and the team-first attitude she brings to the court.

“I mean, it kind of just feels like all my hard work has paid off,” Hart said after the game. “It’s really rewarding. I obviously couldn’t be here without all [my teammates]. Their endless support, I mean, you see it. They made me signs and everything. So it’s just a nice accomplishment to have with my teammates.”

Head Coach Michael Wolfe added, “It’s an amazing accomplishment. I’ve been watching this girl play since she was in eighth grade, and I can tell you right now I’ve never seen a kid in my life that works as hard as she does. She makes a difference. She’s building the program and the culture for us, and as a young coaching staff too, I can tell you we couldn’t as for a better kid in the program. It’s amazing.”

Amsterdam senior Sydney Hoefs led the Rugged Rams with 18 points in defeat.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19