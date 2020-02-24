BOSTON – Freshman Helene Haegerstrand earned weekly conference honors this week after leading the Great Danes’ offense against UMBC and New Hampshire. Haegerstrand was named Rookie of the Week, as the conference announced Monday.
The Stockholm, Sweden native led the Great Danes with a career-high with 16 points in the Wednesday’s contest against UMBC. The freshman also added a career-high 10 rebounds, recording her first career double-double.
Following up her double-double performance, Haegerstrand notched 15 more points and seven rebounds in the matchup against New Hampshire on Saturday.
Haegerstrand and the Great Danes return to action on Wednesday, hosting UMass Lowell for Senior Day. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.
Haegerstrand tabbed America East Rookie of the Week
BOSTON – Freshman Helene Haegerstrand earned weekly conference honors this week after leading the Great Danes’ offense against UMBC and New Hampshire. Haegerstrand was named Rookie of the Week, as the conference announced Monday.