Haegerstrand tabbed America East Rookie of the Week

TROY, N.Y. – ECAC Hockey has announced its weekly award winners from men's hockey and two Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athletes have been recognized. Todd Burgess was named Player of the Week and Owen Savory earned MAC Goaltending Goalie of the Week honors.

A senior forward from Phoenix, Ariz., Burgess led all of Division I college hockey with five goals last week, pacing the Engineers to a 2-0 record, including a 4-0 shutout of then-No. 16 Quinnipiac University on Friday night. Notching an ECAC Hockey-best two power play tallies, he also led the league with a +5 rating. On Saturday, he recorded his first career four-goal game in a 7-1 victory over Princeton University, while extending his point streak to six games (8 goals, 3 assists).

Burgess has played in 30 games for the Engineers this season, netting a team-high 13 goals, with six assists for 19 points, which is good for second on the club. Carrying a +1 rating with 73 shots on goal and nine minor penalties for 18 minutes, the former Fairbanks Ice Dogs standout leads the nation in goals (9) since January 31. The team-leader with five power play goals, he also has one game-winning tally to his credit.

In 18 ECAC Hockey contests, Burgess has a team-best eight goals and five assists for 13 points. He has two man advantage tallies and one game-winning goal in conference play, with a +6 rating and six penalties for 12 minutes. Currently on a five-game league point streak, the Ottawa Senators Third Round draft choice has seven goals and three assists for 10 points during the stretch.

Through 100 career games at RPI, Burgess has 21 goals and 26 assists for 47 points.

A sophomore netminder out of Cambridge, Ont., Savory stopped 58 of the 59 shots he faced last week, going 2-0 with a 0.50 goals against average and a .983 save percentage. He opened the week by posting a 37-save shutout of the Bobcats on Friday, including 17 in the third period alone. He then turned away 21 of 22 shots in a 7-1 victory over the Tigers on Saturday.

Savory has started 22 of RPI's 32 games this season, posting an 11-9-2 record, with a 2.20 goals against average and a .926 save percentage. He has four shutouts to his credit – all since January 4. In 1281:48 minutes, he has stopped 589 of the 636 shots he has faced. Nationally, he is fifth in shutouts, 13th in save percentage and 17th in goals against average.

Starting 16 ECAC Hockey games for the Engineers, including five in a row, Savory is 9-6-1 in conference play, sporting a 1.90 goals against average and a .934 save percentage, with three shutouts. In 917:48 minutes, he has 413 saves on 442 shots. He leads the league in shutouts, while ranking second in save percentage, fourth in goals against average and wins, and eighth in total saves.

Since January 1, Savory has been one of the best netminders on the country, going 8-2-1 with a 1.27 goals against average and a .959 save percentage which are both tops in the nation. His four shutouts over that span are second only to Dryden McKay of Minnesota State. Over his last eight conference outings, Savory is 7-1-0 with a 0.88 goals against average and a .971 save percentage.

Savory has played in 47 career games for the Engineers, including 47 starts. He has a 16-24-5 record with a 2.34 goals against average and a .926 save percentage.

On Friday, Savory became the first RPI netminder to record four shutouts in a season since Nathan Marsters '04 had five during the 2003-04 season. His five shutouts before the end of his sophomore season are tied with Marsters for the most in program history.

The Engineers are back in action this weekend, when they travel to Harvard University and Dartmouth College, this Friday (7pm) and Saturday (7pm), to close out the regular season. RPI can clinch a top four finish and a bye through the opening round of the ECAC Hockey Playoffs with two victories.