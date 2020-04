AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- A local golf course is celebrating the start of another season and is doing what it can to provide the public with a safe place to get away during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amsterdam Municipal Golf Course opened for its 82nd season this week -- about three weeks earlier than normal. PGA Pro and Amsterdam Golf Professional on Course, Kevin Canale, said the course decided to continue with its opening because he wanted to give people a place to go that gives them a chance to get out of the house, get some exercise, and fresh air while maintaining social distance rules.