GUILDERLAND CENTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A pair of student-athletes at Guilderland High School are off to the Division I level next year after signing their National Letter of Intent Wednesday afternoon.

Lindsey Phillips is off to the University of Delaware to join the competitive cheer team, and Troy Berschwinger will stay right in the Capital Region to continue his football career at the University at Albany.

Competing at the highest level for cheer is a dream Phillips says she always had in the back of her mind, but only recently became a reality.

“It took me very by surprise; I was not expecting it,” said Phillips. “I went down there (Delaware) just for like a clinic, and they ended up recruiting me, which was a great opportunity, and I never would have expected it. And it was amazing, honestly. I worked, like, very hard to get to that point, so, it was a really good surprise.”

For Berschwinger, the opportunity to play D-I football in his own backyard was a major factor in his decision.

“Every since I…knew that I wanted to play college football, the fact that my family could be there with me is…it was the number one thing,” said Berschwinger. So, I’m really happy that I could pursue that goal. The coaches are amazing; every visit that I’ve taken, they’ve treated me, and my family just…great. I’m excited to get to work.”