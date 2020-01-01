Guilderland rallies to beat Watervliet

COLONIE, N.Y. – If not a tale of two halves, it was a tale of three quarters of Watervleit dominance until a senior-laded Guilderland squad woke up and took down the Cannoneers 55-53 Tuesday afternoon at the Pep Sand Holiday Tournament hosted by Colonie.

Watervliet had jumped out to a double digit lead over the Dutchmen early, and held a 41-34 advantage after three quarters.

“We did not play well in the first half,” Guilderland Head Coach Mike Parks said after the game. “I was disappointed in our effort in the first half. Obviously we played a lot better in the second half.”

Ryan Teaney led the way with 12 points and Billy Lia added 11 for the Dutchmen, who rallied to take the lead with just over a minute left in the game. They held on despite a late turnover giving the Cannoneers a chance to tie or win with about 12 seconds left to play.

“After some discombobulated plays at the end with inbounds plays, that last stop felt really good,” said Teaney. The win was Guilderland’s first in this tournament in the last few years. The Dutchmen improve to 5-5.

“We’ll take that at this point,” Parks said. “We’ve come a long ways since last year,” when the Dutchmen failed to win a single game.

J.J. Chestnut recorded a 29-point, 13-rebound double-double in defeat.