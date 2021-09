COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There’s a lot of recent history between the Shenendehowa and Guilderland field hockey teams. The Dutchmen beat the Plainsmen in the section title game in 2019, with Shenendehowa getting revenge in last year’s playoffs, going on to win the spring title. The rivalry was renewed Wednesday.

The Dutchmen edged the Plainsmen 2-1. Chelsea King and Elizabeth Schafer tallied goals for Guilderland, while Hannah Merritt scored for Shenendehowa.