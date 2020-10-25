Greenville wins regular season title in dominating fashion

GREENVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — Greenville put together a dominating performance beating Maple Hill 5-1 to capture the Patroon Conference regular season title. The Spartans finish the season undefeated at 7-0.

Greenville got off to a quick start leading 2-0 before Eli Charlebois scored on a free kick to bring the Wildcats back within one. The Spartans extended their lead in the second half with two goals from senior James Mitchell to put the game away.

Greenville is the top seed heading into the Patroon Conference postseason tournament. The playoffs begin next Wednesday at Taconic Hills.

