Green Tech staying sharp ahead of tournament

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As a No. 2 seed, the Green Tech basketball team has a first-round bye, but if there’s any team that doesn’t need the rest, it’s likely the Eagles. They’ve only played two games in the month of February. Head Coach DJ Jones wants his players to be fully healthy when they take the court in the Section 2 quarterfinals, but at this point, being focused and sharp is arguably a bigger concern.

“Every day we’re in [the gym]. Even on our days off, we’re together” said Senior Justin Owens. “We’re just trying to stay as locked in as possible because we know this is a big game going into it. We’re not underestimating anybody because anything can happen.”

Green Tech is one of two Class AA teams in the tournament that’s not in the Suburban Council. The Eagles have only played two of their potential opponents this season. The lack of familiarity could work for or against them. Jones believes their independent schedule has prepared them just as well.

“We’ve seen every style. We played up and down New York state. We’ve seen the athletic teams, the slow-paced Suburban teams. So on any given night, we’re prepared for anything,” Jones said.

Jones expects their speed and athleticism, starting on the defensive end of the court, to give their opponents some fits this offseason. On offense, seven different players have scored at least 100 points this season.

“All year I’ve been telling these guys we’re probably one of the deepest teams in the area,” Jones explained. “On any given night, if guys play basketball the right way, make the right plays, be unselfish, play together, everything else will take care of itself.”

Green Tech’s first game is Saturday night at Hudson Valley Community College. Tip off’s at 5:30 p.m. against either Schenectady or Columbia.