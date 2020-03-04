Green Tech pulls away to top Colonie

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Green Tech pulled away from Colonie in the fourth quarter to beat the Garnett Raiders 55-42 in the Section 2 Class AA semifinals. The Eagles were led by 16 points from Justin Owens, who played much of the fourth quarter with four fouls.
“The returners, last year they were juniors, they were immature, and now they’re seniors, and they know just keep fighting if you don’t want your season to end,” said Green Tech Head Coach DJ Jones. “You gotta do whatever it takes to get to that next game. Now we’re in the championship and we’re still not done.”
Green Tech advances to the final against top-seeded Shenendehowa. The Eagles will seek their first title since 2014.