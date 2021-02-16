Green Tech hoping to find opponents

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For many Section 2 basketball teams the season is already underway. Over at Green Tech the Eagles are still trying to formulate a schedule.

Green Tech tried to join the Suburban Council for this year but were denied entry. That has left them struggling to find opponents according to head coach DJ Jones,

“we’re going to be on call I spoke to a few coaches today it’s probably going to be a week to week basis I have a few opponents but no set dates yet.”

Green Tech had tryouts over the weekend and was hoping to play as early as this week.

