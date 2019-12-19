CHICAGO – Awards week continues for the University
Green, a wide receiver from Martinburg, W. Va., was named First Team Offense. Green led UAlbany with 1,386 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns this season, averaging 99.0 yards per game. Green led the CAA in receiving touchdowns and receiving yards, and ranked third in receiving yards per game.
Mencer, a defensive lineman from Altoona, Pa., was named Second Team Defense. Mencer ed UAlbany with 14.5 sacks this year, as well as 24.0 tackles for loss. Mencer also recorded one interception on the season and forced five fumbles, recovering three. Mencer ranked second in the CAA in sacks, and third in tackles for loss.
For both players, it was the third All-American accolade awarded this week. Green was previously named HERO Sports FCS Second Team All-America and AP FCS First Team All-America, while Mencer was named HERO Sports FCS Third Team All-America and AP FCS Second Team All-America.
The Great Danes went 9-5 overall in 2019 and finished second in the CAA behind a 6-2 conference record. UAlbany won its first-ever FCS Playoff game, 42-14 over Central Connecticut State, before falling in the second round at Montana State.
Green, Mencer named STATS FCS All-Americans
