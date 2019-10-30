Great Danes still rounding into form

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The New York Racing Association (NYRA) is looking to keep the same schedule for the Saratoga Race Course as it did in 2019 for the 2020 season. NYRA says it will release the dates for the upcoming season soon. First, NYRA must receive approval for the change from the New York State Gaming Commission.

In 2019, NYRA extended the dates for the season while keeping 40 days of racing with dark racing days on Mondays and Tuesdays. Opening day, was on July 11 ten days ahead of the expected opening date of July 21, 2019. The original change was made to allow construction work next door to Belmont Park on the new Islanders Arena.