UAlbany trio sign undrafted free agent deals

ALBANY, N.Y. – Following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft, former University at Albany players Eli Mencer , Jarren Williams , and Juwan Green signed undrafted free agent deals, becoming the 16th, 17th, and 18th Great Danes in history to sign NFL contracts.



Mencer, a defensive end/linebacker from Altoona, Pa., signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, April 25. Mencer set a program record with 14.5 sacks in 2019 while recording 114 tackles and forcing five fumbles. He earned All-America honors from Phil Steele, Hero Sports, STATS, and the Associated Press.



The Seahawks went 11-5 in 2019 before falling in the NFC Divisional Round to the Green Bay Packers.



Williams, a cornerback from Lewis Center, Ohio, signed with the Arizona Cardinals, also on April 25. Williams appeared in 12 games in 2019, recording 46 tackles and one forced fumble. He returned his lone interception of the year 63 yards for a touchdown against Bryant.



The Cardinals went 5-10 in 2019.



Green, a wide receiver from Martinsburg, W. Va., also signed on April 25 in the hours after the Draft concluded. Green set a program record with 83 receptions in 2019 for 1,386 yards, and led the FCS with 17 receiving touchdowns. He earned All-America honors from Phil Steele, Hero Sports, STATS, and the Associated Press.



The Falcons went 7-9 in 2019.



The Great Danes went 9-5 overall in 2019 and finished second in the CAA behind a 6-2 conference record. UAlbany won its first-ever FCS Playoff game, 42-14 over Central Connecticut State, before falling in the second round at Montana State.