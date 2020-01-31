Great Danes playing through injuries

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The UAlbany men’s basketball team is banged up. Adam Lulka re-injured his left ankle in the second half of Wednesday’s game against UMBC, and according to Head Coach Will Brown, he’s not expected to be back any time soon though the timetable is uncertain. Lulka was in a boot during practice Thursday afternoon. The sophomore forward is only one of the players struggling to stay healthy.
Malachi de Sousa (ankle) and Trey Hutcheson (back) were both game-time decisions at UMBC. Both guards played and scored in double figures, but neither player was 100 percent.
“We’ve got games to win, you know?” said de Sousa about why he battled through the pain to play. “We can’t sit back and think, ‘Oh, what if?’ I sat out the Hartford game. We dropped that one. I felt like I could have helped us there, so I just want to get back out there and help my team.”
Senior Ahmad Clark has been playing with a “lower body injury” the past few weeks according to Brown. He also scored in double figures against the Retrievers.
“We’re just trying to get these guys to the game,” said Brown.
Clark, de Sousa, and Hutcheson all participated in practice Thursday. When it comes to playing against Vermont in the Big Purple Growl, those fighting through injuries will have to answer one question from their head coach:
“Look me in the eye. ‘Can you help the team win? And if you struggle, the injury can’t be an excuse. You’re choosing to play,” Brown explained.
UAlbany hosts Vermont at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Great Danes have lost the last seven head-to-head contests against the Catamounts.