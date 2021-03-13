Great Danes get tripped up by Maine

Score: Maine 38, #13 UAlbany 34
Location: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Sports Stadium in Orono, Maine.
Records: UAlbany (1-1) | Maine (1-1)
Short Story: The #13 University at Albany men’s football team fell in a road matchup against Maine. After a slow start, both teams exchanged scoring blows in a back-and-forth game that came down to the wire. In total, there were eight lead changes throughout the game.
Key Stats
- Senior running back Karl Mofor had a stellar performance, rushing for 155 yards on 30 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Quarterback Jeff Undercuffler finished going 14-36 for 147 yards and two touchdown passes.
- Mike Gray and Tyler Oedekoven both collected 46 yards receiving. Gray and Chris Potts were on the receiving end of Undercuffler’s two touchdowns.
- The Great Danes had another blocked field goal this week, adding to a blocked PAT that proved to be crucial a week ago. This week’s block, recovered by Danny Damico, led to a UAlbany touchdown on the ensuing drive.
- Damico led all players with 14 total tackles, 13 of which were solo.
- Both teams faced a slew of penalties, with UAlbany taking 12 for 75 yards and Maine taking 12 for 111 yards.
Coach Greg Gattuso: “We have to give Maine credit, they were able to answer all of our calls and made some big plays. I’m disappointed in our lack of discipline on defense, a lot of the plays that hurt us we should have been better on…. We all know Maine, they’ve played great football against us since day one. They out-played us today. They made some mistakes, but at the end of the day close games like this come down to effort and heart, and you have to give them credit.”
How it Happened:
- The Great Danes were able to force a fumble on Maine’s first drive of the game. UAlbany turned the opportunity into three points, with Dylan Burns knocking home a 34-yard field goal.
- The first touchdown of the day came off a Karl Mofor two-yard run in the second frame. The Great Danes marched 43 yards on just four plays to go up 10-0.
- The Black Bears scored their first points of the season with 9:16 on the clock in the second off a Joe Fagnano seven-yard rush.
- Maine took their first lead of the season with 5:15 left remaining in the second. Fagnano found Jacob Hennie in the back of the end zone, capping a drive that consisted of seven plays for 49 yards.
- The Black Bears hit a 33-yard field goal to increase the lead to seven, which was matched by a 22-yard field goal from UAlbany’s Burns to make the score 17-13 heading into the half.
- UAlbany blocked a Maine field goal attempt early in the third. Danny Damico recovered the ball and returned it 42 yards to the Maine 21-yard line. Soon after, Jeff Undercuffler would find Mike Gray for a 19-yard touchdown strike putting the Great Danes up 20-17.
- Maine would re-take the lead late in the third off a five-yard reception and dive for the touchdown from Andre Miller.
- Chris Potts hauled in a 21-yard touchdown reception early in the fourth. The drive for UAlbany included 11 plays for 74 yards, eating 5:18 of clock.
- Maine responded quickly, with Miller this time pulling down a 37-yard pass for a Black Bears touchdown to take a 31-27 lead.
- The two teams would once again exchange touchdown blows, with UAlbany scoring on another Mofor rush and Maine scoring on another Miller reception. The Miller touchdown reception would be the last scoring play of the game, cementing Maine’s 38-34 victory.
Next: UAlbany will play at home for the first time this season as they host Rhode Island next Saturday, March 20. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. at Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium.