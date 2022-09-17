THE BRONX, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team fell against Fordham on the road in a game that featured over 1,000 yards of offense. The Great Danes entered the fourth quarter with an 11-point lead, but big plays from the Rams offense secured the win for the home team.



Coach Greg Gattuso : “It’s a heart breaker, obviously. We had an 11-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, we’re playing good and have them under control, and just kept giving up deep shots… It’s very disappointing.”

How it Happened:

Fordham got on the board first following their first possession. The Rams marched 73 yards, capped by an 11-yard reception from Matt Buron for the score.

Fordham pushed the lead to 10-0 with 4:38 remaining in the first quarter on a 38-yard field goal from Brandon Peskin.

The Great Danes responded after the defense held Fordham on a 4th-and-2 on UAlbany's 33-yard line. With the newfound energy, the offense marched 67 yards down the field to score their first TD of the afternoon. Todd Sibley ran it in from a yard out on a direct snap to make it 10-7 in favor of Fordham. The score came with 9:54 remaining in the first half.

Fordham pushed its lead back to 10 points with 4:29 remaining in the first half. On 3rd-and-10, Rams quarterback Tim DeMorat found Garrett Cody on the far sideline for a 20-yard TD. The drive covered 76 yards on 14 plays.

UAlbany responded on its next possession on a 75-yard TD run from Sibley, one of only two plays the entire drive. The score with 4:13 on the clock read 17-14 in favor of Fordham.

Three minutes later, UAlbany tied the game with a 32-yard field goal from John Opalko .

. On the final play of the first half, Poffenbarger scrambled out of the pocket and was able to connect with Sibley in the middle of the field. With the clock hitting 0:00, Sibley ran it 45 yards to the house to give UAlbany a 24-17 advantage at the halfway point.

The Great Danes totaled 24 points and 233 total yards in the second quarter alone.

On the first play of the second half, The Great Danes fumbled the ball in Fordham territory. On Fordham’s first offensive play, DeMorat found MJ Write for a 33-yard strike to tie the game.

UAlbany took back the lead on its next possession with a drive spanning 77 yards. A 35-yard completion to Roy Alexander put the Great Danes in the red zone, and Sibley capped the drive with a 13-yard scoring run to make the score 31-24 UAlbany.

Fordham cut the lead to 27-31 with 8:40 remaining in the third quarter on a 22-yard field goal.

UAlbany marched 80 yards for a TD on 11 plays late in the third quarter to push the lead to 38-27. A big catch from Roy Alexander on 3rd down setup the Great Danes in the red zone before Poffenbarger found Julian Hicks on a 25-yard strike for the score.

on 3 down setup the Great Danes in the red zone before Poffenbarger found on a 25-yard strike for the score. The Rams had another long TD toss to start the fourth quarter. A 50-yard strike from DeMorat to Cody kept Fordham in the game. UAlbany would deny the attempted two-point conversion to make the score 38-33.

Fordham took the lead with 9:24 remaining in the game. DeMorat found Jaden Allen across the middle for a 19-yard TD, capping an 80-yard drive. The Rams were successful on their two-point conversion to push the lead to 41-38.

UAlbany took the lead back again on its next drive. The Great Danes marched 75 yards on seven plays. Poffenbarger found Brevin Easton for a seven-yard TD, his first as a Great Dane. The TD made the score 45-41 UAlbany.

for a seven-yard TD, his first as a Great Dane. The TD made the score 45-41 UAlbany. Fordham responded with a 56-yard drive of its own, scoring on a seven-yard rush from Trey Sneed. 48-45 Fordham.

Outside of field goal range with 2:40 remaining, Fordham held UAlbany on a 4th-and-5 to essentially seal the game.



Next: The Great Danes return to Tom and Mary Casey Stadium next Saturday for their annual Hometown Heroes Game. Kickoff against CCSU is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.