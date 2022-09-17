THE BRONX, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team fell against Fordham on the road in a game that featured over 1,000 yards of offense. The Great Danes entered the fourth quarter with an 11-point lead, but big plays from the Rams offense secured the win for the home team.
Key Stat Lines
- Todd Sibley – 4 TD (3 rush, 1 rec), 17 carries, 123 yards, 2 rec for 46 yards
- Reese Poffenbarger -25-40 passing, 412 yards, 3 TD
- Roy Alexander – 6 rec, 127 yards
- Julian Hicks – 3 rec, 82 yards, TD
- Thomas Greaney – 4 rec, 56 yards
- Brevin Easton – 3 rec, 21 yards, TD
- AJ Mistler – 12 tackles (3 solo, 9 ast)
- Jackson Ambush – 12
Coach Greg Gattuso: “It’s a heart breaker, obviously. We had an 11-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, we’re playing good and have them under control, and just kept giving up deep shots… It’s very disappointing.”
How it Happened:
- Fordham got on the board first following their first possession. The Rams marched 73 yards, capped by an 11-yard reception from Matt Buron for the score.
- Fordham pushed the lead to 10-0 with 4:38 remaining in the first quarter on a 38-yard field goal from Brandon Peskin.
- The Great Danes responded after the defense held Fordham on a 4th-and-2 on UAlbany’s 33-yard line. With the newfound energy, the offense marched 67 yards down the field to score their first TD of the afternoon. Todd Sibley ran it in from a yard out on a direct snap to make it 10-7 in favor of Fordham. The score came with 9:54 remaining in the first half.
- Fordham pushed its lead back to 10 points with 4:29 remaining in the first half. On 3rd-and-10, Rams quarterback Tim DeMorat found Garrett Cody on the far sideline for a 20-yard TD. The drive covered 76 yards on 14 plays.
- UAlbany responded on its next possession on a 75-yard TD run from Sibley, one of only two plays the entire drive. The score with 4:13 on the clock read 17-14 in favor of Fordham.
- Three minutes later, UAlbany tied the game with a 32-yard field goal from John Opalko.
- On the final play of the first half, Poffenbarger scrambled out of the pocket and was able to connect with Sibley in the middle of the field. With the clock hitting 0:00, Sibley ran it 45 yards to the house to give UAlbany a 24-17 advantage at the halfway point.
- The Great Danes totaled 24 points and 233 total yards in the second quarter alone.
- On the first play of the second half, The Great Danes fumbled the ball in Fordham territory. On Fordham’s first offensive play, DeMorat found MJ Write for a 33-yard strike to tie the game.
- UAlbany took back the lead on its next possession with a drive spanning 77 yards. A 35-yard completion to Roy Alexander put the Great Danes in the red zone, and Sibley capped the drive with a 13-yard scoring run to make the score 31-24 UAlbany.
- Fordham cut the lead to 27-31 with 8:40 remaining in the third quarter on a 22-yard field goal.
- UAlbany marched 80 yards for a TD on 11 plays late in the third quarter to push the lead to 38-27. A big catch from Roy Alexander on 3rd down setup the Great Danes in the red zone before Poffenbarger found Julian Hicks on a 25-yard strike for the score.
- The Rams had another long TD toss to start the fourth quarter. A 50-yard strike from DeMorat to Cody kept Fordham in the game. UAlbany would deny the attempted two-point conversion to make the score 38-33.
- Fordham took the lead with 9:24 remaining in the game. DeMorat found Jaden Allen across the middle for a 19-yard TD, capping an 80-yard drive. The Rams were successful on their two-point conversion to push the lead to 41-38.
- UAlbany took the lead back again on its next drive. The Great Danes marched 75 yards on seven plays. Poffenbarger found Brevin Easton for a seven-yard TD, his first as a Great Dane. The TD made the score 45-41 UAlbany.
- Fordham responded with a 56-yard drive of its own, scoring on a seven-yard rush from Trey Sneed. 48-45 Fordham.
- Outside of field goal range with 2:40 remaining, Fordham held UAlbany on a 4th-and-5 to essentially seal the game.
Next: The Great Danes return to Tom and Mary Casey Stadium next Saturday for their annual Hometown Heroes Game. Kickoff against CCSU is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Keep up with all of the latest news, highlights, and insights on UAlbany football by following the team on Twitter and Instagram and by using the hashtags #UAUKNOW and #WinTheDay.