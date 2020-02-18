BOSTON – Following his first game in a Great Dane uniform, University at Albany freshman Graydon Hogg has been named America East Rookie of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. He was named alongside Offensive Player of the Week Caleb Pearson from Stony Brook, and Defensive Player of the Week Ryan Lovell from Hartford.
Hogg, a midfielder from Oshawa, Ontario, was named a starter in his first possible game Saturday. He finished the game against Cornell with two goals, and shared the team lead with two assists. Hogg also recovered two ground balls and forced two turnovers.
UAlbany returns to action this weekend when the Great Danes host Drexel on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.
Graydon Hogg named America East Rookie of the Week
BOSTON – Following his first game in a Great Dane uniform, University at Albany freshman Graydon Hogg has been named America East Rookie of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. He was named alongside Offensive Player of the Week Caleb Pearson from Stony Brook, and Defensive Player of the Week Ryan Lovell from Hartford.