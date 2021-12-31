Grasso’s OT winner propels Thunder past Growlers

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Thunder entered play Friday night winners of six of their last seven games, and had an opportunity to close the gap in the north with a win over the division-leading Growlers.

Newfoundland entered Friday night a perfect 8-0 record on the road. The Thunder led 1-0 after the first period, but entered the third period tied at 2.

The Growlers took a 3-2 lead in the third period on a goal from CJ Hayes. Union graduate Sebastian Vidmar tied it up for the Thunder on a breakaway goal.

Adriondack’s Pete MacArthur found Patrick Grasso in overtime for the game-winner, securing a 4-3 victory.

While it counts the same in the standings, Head Coach Alex Loh says a win like this can have an even bigger effect. “It’s huge,” said Loh. “I mean, anytime you beat the division leader, they’ve won championships, they’ve been good for a long time, so to beat a team like that is always very important. It gives you that confidence to puff your chest out a little bit.”

The Thunder will look to make it two in a row Saturday in Maine.

