GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At Granville Central School District, Spirit Week gets lit up – literally. A tradition lost to the COVID-19 pandemic for a couple years is back. If you see fire on Friday night, know that school spirit is what’s burning bright.

On Friday night, Granville CSD is bringing back its annual bonfire in recognition of Spirit Week. The bonfire will begin at 7 p.m. at the red parking lot by Ken Burch Fields and will burn over the course of the school’s Spirit Week football game against Mechanicville.

Students have spent the week showing their school spirit across the school, all of which is set to culimate on Friday night, when the Granville/Whitehall football team takes on Mechanicville at 7 p.m. at Sam Eppolito Football Field.