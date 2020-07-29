Grace Heeps transferring to UAlbany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany women’s basketball coach Colleen Mullen has made a point to recruit the Capital Region hard, and now she’s seeing the fruits of that labor. Some local girls are opting to stay home, or in Grace Heeps’ case, return.

The Columbia High School product made the announcement on social media Tuesday, just one week after considering a transfer. She joins Logan Thayne and Lily Phillips as the Great Danes’ current Section 2 commits.

Heeps spent her freshman season at UMass, appearing in 17 games. She averaged 0.9 points and 0.9 rebounds in 6.4 minutes per game. The experience as a whole wasn’t all she’d hoped it would be, though, and when the coronavirus pandemic forced her to return home early, she realized how much she wanted to stay. Since Mullen had previously offered Heeps a scholarship out of high school, the guard considered the possibility of transferring to UAlbany. It didn’t take long to finalize the deal once the Danes’ staff knew she was interested.

“As the coaches have said to me, they said they care a lot about team culture and relationships, and I feel that previously at UMass, that wasn’t valued,” Heeps said, explaining why she’s excited to join the Great Danes’ program. “So I’m looking forward to having a real family feel.”

Heeps has chosen not to apply for a waiver to play immediately since the season is uncertain. She’ll sit out instead, and will have three years of eligibility remaining.