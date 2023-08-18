TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats (50-32) defeated the Sussex County Miners (45-36) 6-5 on Friday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. With the victory, Tri-City collected its third consecutive 50-win season since joining the Frontier League in 2021.

Jakob Goldfarb opened the scoring in the first. Jose Ledesma, Jr. hit Aaron Altherr with a pitch, and Goldfarb proceeded to drill a two-run blast to pull Tri-City ahead, 2-0.

The ValleyCats extended their lead to 3-0 in the second thanks to a solo homer from Robbie Merced, his fifth of the season.

The ValleyCats set the table for Goldfarb in the third after Juan Kelly and Altherr walked. Goldfarb smoked a three-run jack to dead center. His 15th homer of the year put Tri-City on top, 6-0. It was his second multi-homer day, and his second five-RBI effort of the 2023 season, both of which last occurred on June 23 against the Ottawa Titans.

Sussex County responded in the fourth. Gavin Stupienski singled off Garrison Bryant, and moved to second on an error from Tanner Smith. Jawaun Harris belted a two-run homer to cut the deficit to 6-2.

Bryant hit Edwin Mateo with a pitch to begin the fifth. Willie Escala moved Mateo to second with a single. Caden O’Brien entered, and was greeted by Oraj Anu with a single that loaded the bases. Juan Santana drove in a run with a single. Stupienski reached on a 6-2 fielder’s choice before Harris knocked in a pair with a double. O’Brien settled down, retiring the next five hitters he faced.

Bryant received a no-decision. He pitched four frames, allowing three runs on six hits, walking none, and striking out five.

Coleman Huntley and Greg Veliz each fired a scoreless inning before Pavin Parks was sent out to close the game in the ninth. He issued a one-out single to Anu, and a single to Stupienski, which placed runners on the corners with two outs. Parks struck out Harris to seal the win, and recorded his third save of the year.

O’Brien (2-4) earned the victory. He pitched two frames, yielding two runs, one earned on three hits, walking none, and striking out one.

Ledesma, Jr. (4-6) received the loss. He threw three innings, yielding six runs on four hits, walking four, and striking out two.

The ValleyCats go for the series win against the Miners tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 19. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.