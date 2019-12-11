Golden Knights late push falls short

ALBANY, N.Y. – The College of Saint Rose rallied from 14 points down in the final three minutes only to fall 78-65 to visiting Northeast-10 Conference rival Southern Connecticut State this evening.

Sophomore forward Sekou Sylla led the Golden Knights (3-7/0-5 NE10) with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while sophomore guard Tyler Washington and junior guard Adam Anderson (Saratoga Springs, N.Y./Saratoga) tossed in 14 and 13 points respectively.

Senior forward Taurus Adams II led the Owls (5-4/2-2 NE10) with 24 points, behind 5-for-10 shooting from the floor, and 11 boards. Junior guard C.J. Seaforth contributed 18 points.

The Golden Knights led for only a minute, but made things interesting down stretch behind a 16-4 jaunt that transformed a 63-49 deficit into a 67-63 shortfall with 3:11 to go. However, Southern Connecticut State outscored Saint Rose 11-2 the rest of the way to seal the outcome.

Looking ahead, the Golden Knights are off until Thursday, December 19 when they host Daemen in non-conference action. Tip-off is set for 1:00 pm. Meanwhile, the Owls return home Saturday to face the University of the Sciences at 3:30 pm.