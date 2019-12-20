GLENS FALLS, NY – The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the
New Jersey Devils, announced today that goaltender Eamon McAdam has been
recalled to the Binghamton Devils.
McAdam, 25, has appeared in 18 games this season and has posted a 3.65 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage. The Perkasie, PA native joined the Thunder after signing with the Binghamton Devils this past offseason.
McAdam was drafted 70th overall (3rd round) by the New York Islanders in 2013 NHL Entry Draft. The 6’3, 198 pound netminder played three seasons collegiately at Penn State University.
Goaltender Eamon McAdam recalled to Binghamton
GLENS FALLS, NY – The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the
New Jersey Devils, announced today that goaltender Eamon McAdam has been
recalled to the Binghamton Devils.