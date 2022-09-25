GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glens Falls and Hudson Falls squared off Saturday afternoon on the Indians’ home turf for this year’s “Jug Game.”

Glens Falls came into the matchup riding a high from week two after defeating Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk, last year’s class B section champs. The Indians clearly carried that momentum into their battle with the Tigers, because they looked dominant in a 38-0 victory.

The Indians opened up an early aerial attack on Hudson Falls. On the very first drive of the game, senior quarterback Carson Rath hooked up with his 6-foot-4, senior wide receiver Alex Cygan for a 24-yard touchdown pass, giving Glens Falls the early 7-0 advantage.

On the next Glens Falls possession, Rath again went to air to cap off a touchdown drive, and this time found senior wide receiver Peyon McClenning for a 14-yard pitch-and-catch.

The Indians looked to make it 3-for-3 on touchdown drives to start the game, and did so after Rath swung a pass to sophomore wide receiver Oscar Lilac, who punched it into the end zone from seven yards out, pushing the Glens Falls lead to 21 points.

Rath would go on to rack up two more touchdown passes in the second quarter – sophomore wide receiver Kellen Driscoll was on the receiving end of both – and the veteran gunslinger would finish the afternoon with five touchdown strikes.

McClenning tacked on a 24-yard field goal with 14 seconds to play in the second frame, and the Indians coasted in the second half to a 38-0 win.

Glens Falls (3-0) takes its’ perfect record on the road next week to meet up with Cohoes Friday night. Hudson Falls (0-4) will look to get into the win column in week four at Gloversville.