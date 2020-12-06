Girard breaks out of slump with 21 point performance

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a slow start to the season that saw him shoot 5-25 from the field over the first two games Joe Girard III broke out of his slump in a big way. The local product scored 21 points in a 87-52 win over Rider. Syracuse is now 3-0 this season.

13 of those points came in the first half, Girard added a career high six three pointers on the night shooting 6-12 from beyond the arc.

After the game Girard said his hometown of Glens Falls provided a little encouragement,

“I even had people back home, family members you know they kinda got on my butt to say it in a polite way and you know pretty much told me that I’m representing a lot more than myself.”

Syracuse is back in action Tuesday night when they take on a ranked Rutgers team.

