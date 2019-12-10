Gary Harris, Jr. named MAAC Rookie of the Week

The Siena men's basketball team didn't get back to campus until about 1 a.m. Monday morning. An unscheduled, emergency stop in Omaha, NE was part of the long journey. The Saints now have a story to tell, though, as one member of the staff is being hailed as a hero.

"Well, I didn't know what was happening at first," Matt Hein explained. The guard had just broken his nose in Siena's game against Cal Poly and was admittedly a little out of it. He hadn't noticed the announcement on the airplane intercom requesting the assistance of any medical personnel in first class.