LOUDONVILLE, NY – Fresh off a breakout performance in his return home to California this past weekend, Siena Basketball freshman guard Gary Harris, Jr. has been named the MAAC Rookie of the Week. The Los Angeles native scored a season-high 16 points off the bench Saturday night at Cal Poly.
Harris tied teammate Jalen Pickett for the game’s top individual scoring performance, while adding six rebounds and a pair of assists. He scored 13 of his points in the first half on 5-7 shooting to help stake Siena to a five-point halftime advantage. Through his first seven collegiate games (one start), Harris is averaging 4.1 points and 2.1 rebounds spanning 13.7 minutes of action.
Following a season long four-game road trip, Harris and the Saints return to the Capital Region to open their first of two season long four-game homestands after the conclusion of final exams when they host Bucknell on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Times Union Center.
Gary Harris, Jr. named MAAC Rookie of the Week
