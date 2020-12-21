Gary Harris Jr. explains decision to transfer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday it was announced Gary Harris Jr. had entered the transfer portal. The talented sophomore cited being homesick as one of the driving factors in his decision. The California native was already back home with his family by Saturday afternoon.

Harris said it wasn’t easy to make the move,

“everybody was upset, I was upset I’m not gonna lie I actually cried on the plane, I cried on the way to the airport it was devastating to me to I just didn’t want to leave but it was just like you know just this pandemic and I just miss my family a lot.”

Harris started 15 games for the Saints last season averaging 5.3 points per game.