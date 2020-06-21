Friesen keeps hot streak alive at Fonda Speedway

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart Friesen picked up his 62nd victory at Fonda in the modified feature Saturday night, continuing his local dirt track dominance since re-opening. He took the #44 Halmar-sponsored car to victory lane last weekend at Fonda, as well as Friday night at Albany Saratoga Speedway. The driver now has nine wins in 2020, bringing his top-five finish tally to 19 of 21 races.

“We just have a great race team here”, Friesen said, sharing the credit. “We all get along great, work really hard in the shop. It’s a lot of preparation between these races. We’ve been traveling more than anticipated… and it’s really cool to get back racing here at home.”

Friesen has had a modified race in eight different states so far in 2020.