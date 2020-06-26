Friesen and Halmar racing to beat hunger

SPRAKERS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart Friesen and his team at Halmar Racing always want to win, but this weekend they’ll have added incentive. It’s the 24-hour race to beat hunger. Three races in 24 hours. The better Friesen does, the more mouths they’ll feed.

“I’m glad we’ve been back to racing here the last month or so,” Friesen said about the ambitious timeline. “I’m kinda back in fighting shape.”

The idea got wheels about a month ago when Halmar filled up its truck hauler with 16 tons of food, and made five deliveries to food pantries along the East Coast.

“A 53-food NASCAR trailer isn’t designed to get into the Brox,” Friesen joked, “but those guys did a good job. It was very well-received.”

It was so well-received that Halmar CEO Chris Larsen wanted to keep it going. He’s pledged to donate $5 thousand dollars for every top 10 finish in the NASCAR Truck Series this season and $10 thousand for every win. This weekend, he’s upped the ante. He’ll also match Friesen’s winnings on the dirt track.

“Well run the same car Friday night and Saturday night with the modified, the car that’s sitting behind me,” Friesen said as he pointed to the 44 in his shop in Sprakers, N.Y. “So hopefully I don’t bang it up too bad.”

A possible $17 thousand is up for grabs if Friesen can win all three races at Albany Saratoga Speedway, Pocono, and Orange County Fair Speedway. The NASCAR Truck Series sandwiched by a pair of modified races, which Friesen has dominated.

“The last two times at both Albany and Middletown were wins, so hopefully we can keep that rolling. The last time at Pocono last year wasn’t that great, but we can only get better from there,” Friesen said.

Race fans can join the cause as well at www.halmarracingtobeathunger.com. A $100 donation or more will earn a limited edition T-shirt. Plus, Halmar will match all the fans’ donations.

“People need the help, and this is kind of our way of trying to give back and keep that help coming.”