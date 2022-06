MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five Section 2 softball champions were in regional final action on Saturday, with four winning regional titles. The scores from each regional final can be found below.

CLASS AA:

Liverpool 10, Saratoga Springs 4

CLASS A:

Troy 9, New Hartford 3

CLASS B:

Ichabod Crane 13, Canton 1

CLASS C:

Norwood-Norfolk 0, Greenwich 14

CLASS D:

Bolton/Schroon Lake 6, Argyle 7