ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As a No. 2 seed, the Green Tech basketball team has a first-round bye, but if there's any team that doesn't need the rest, it's likely the Eagles. They've only played two games in the month of February. Head Coach DJ Jones wants his players to be fully healthy when they take the court in the Section 2 quarterfinals, but at this point, being focused and sharp is arguably a bigger concern.

"Every day we're in [the gym]. Even on our days off, we're together" said Senior Justin Owens. "We're just trying to stay as locked in as possible because we know this is a big game going into it. We're not underestimating anybody because anything can happen."