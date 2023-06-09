ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former Yankee Dellin Betances visited the Langan School at the Center for Disability Services in Albany on Thursday.

The former relief pitcher met with students, walking in to a rave applause. “It was great. I felt like I was coming in to pitch in a game at Yankee Stadium,” said Betances.

While the Washington Heights native was there to provide some smiles and inspiration, he walked away inspired by the strength of the students. “It just helps you appreciate life in a different way,” said Betances. “Sometimes as an athlete you have your bad days but then coming to see stuff like this it’s like, ‘Man, this is amazing.’ Seeing these kids’ pure joy and excitement and the people that are here, just everything that they do for this program, it just puts a smile on your face.”