Former Valleycat set to manage Tri-City in 2020

TROY, NY – The Houston Astros announced their 2020 minor league coaching staffs on Tuesday, and have assigned Wladimir Sutil to serve as Tri-City’s next manager. Sutil will become the first former ValleyCats player to manage the team.

The former infielder played 59 games for the local team in 2005, batting .325 with 13 stolen bases. He was named a New York-Penn League Midseason All-Star that year. Sutil played professionally for 10 seasons, most of which were for the Astros organization. He has spent the past six seasons working in player development for the Astros, and was the manager of the GCL Astros for the past three seasons, where he compiled a record of 79-81.

Sutil takes over for Ozney Guillen, who is no longer with the Astros organization.

John Kovalik returns for his second year as pitching coach, and Ernesto Irizarry joins the staff as a hitting coach. Tanner Lubbach will serve as development coach with Roman Rendon (athletic trainer) and Josh Peterson (strength coach) rounding out the staff.