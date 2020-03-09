Former Siena Men’s Basketball Coach Provided Impermissible Benefits

Following the conclusion of an investigation involving its former head men’s basketball coach, Siena College has been notified of four Level II NCAA violations.



The College initially conducted its own separate investigation with the assistance of outside legal counsel, and self-reported to the NCAA as it became aware of potential violations. The NCAA acknowledged as mitigating factors Siena College’s prompt response, acceptance of responsibility and imposition of meaningful corrective measures, affirmative steps to expedite final resolution, and absence of prior Level I or Level II violations.



The first violation for “impermissible extra benefits” includes three subparts:

The former coach provided small amounts of cash to the team after victories during three consecutive seasons (2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18). The players involved refunded the money through charitable donations.

Basketball staff provided long-distance rides to former players on three separate occasions at the direction of the former coach

The former coach provided a former player with a small amount of cash in the College weight room on one occasion during the 2017-2018 season.

The second violation for “impermissible coaching activity” involves the College’s former director of basketball operations, who provided some coaching/technical instruction during the 2017-18 season.



The third for “head coach responsibility” involves the former coach’s failure to promote an atmosphere of compliance with NCAA regulations by employees who directly reported to him.



The fourth violation for “booster interference during investigation” involves failure to moderate the behavior of a booster.



There is a separate charge of “unethical conduct” against the former men’s basketball coach. This charge does not involve the College, as it occurred after his contract was terminated in April 2018.



The NCAA Division I Committee of Infractions imposed the following penalties as a result of the Level II violations:



Three years of probation

A $5,000 fine

A three-year show-cause order for the former coach. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply and must suspend him from the first 30% of the first season of his employment

A vacation of records in which men’s basketball student-athletes participated while ineligible during the three-year period.

A disassociation of the booster through March 8, 2023. Details of the disassociation are contained in the public decision

“NCAA officials affirmed in their report that Siena took proper responsibility at every step during the investigation process,” Interim President of Siena College Margaret E. Madden, Ph.D., said. “As the NCAA public report outlines, we have already begun making significant improvements to our Athletics program and procedures to strengthen the College’s dedication to transparency and strict compliance protocols.”