Former Saint, Globetrotter returned to Siena on “Tay Fisher Night”

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tay Fisher returned to the Times Union Center Friday night. The former Saint and Harlem Globetrotter met with fans for 45 minutes prior to the game, signing autographs and taking pictures. He was then honored on the court before tip-off.
Fisher graduated in 2008, when he helped lead the Saints to the first of three MAAC championships under Head Coach Fran McCaffery. He ranks as the second most prolific three-point shooter in program history with 229 career threes.
He recently retired after a decade-long professional career as “Firefly,” touring the world with the Harlem Globetrotters.