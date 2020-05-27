Video Updates from Officials

Former Guilderland star Quimby returning to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Cara Quimby isn’t ready to leave lacrosse behind quite yet. The Syracuse women’s lacrosse team announced on Twitter that the senior will return for one final year of eligibility. In the post, the former Guilderland star wrote, “I am grateful to have the opportunity to finish what we started.”

The Orange were 7-1, ranked No. 4 in the country when the season was cut short due to CoVID-19. The midfielder appeared in all eight games this spring, scoring six points on five goals and an assist.

