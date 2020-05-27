Former Guilderland star Quimby returning to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Cara Quimby isn’t ready to leave lacrosse behind quite yet. The Syracuse women’s lacrosse team announced on Twitter that the senior will return for one final year of eligibility. In the post, the former Guilderland star wrote, “I am grateful to have the opportunity to finish what we started.”

Thank you @caraquimby for putting your plans on hold to come back in 2021 to help us take care of unfinished business! 🙌😍🍊🥍 #stillaboard pic.twitter.com/zjhEcrQkux — Syracuse Women's Lax (@CuseWLAX) May 26, 2020

The Orange were 7-1, ranked No. 4 in the country when the season was cut short due to CoVID-19. The midfielder appeared in all eight games this spring, scoring six points on five goals and an assist.