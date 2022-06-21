Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As we near the NBA Draft, one former Great Dane is getting some looks.

Former UAlbany standout Dre Perry worked out for the Washington Wizards on Monday. Perry averaged 12.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Danes, after transferring over from Temple.

Perry is relishing the opportunity. “Today was great,” said Perry. “I had a lot of fun and I learned a lot about myself. A lot of people don’t get that opportunity so I was really blessed to be there. Just being there and being able to compete against guys at that level and going through the same process as me, just the whole overall experience, it was great.”

The NBA Draft tips-off on Thursday at 8:00 PM on News10 ABC.