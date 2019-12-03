Football’s a family affair in Schuylerville

In Schuylerville, family and football go hand in hand. That’s a big part of why the Black Horses’ championship season was so special.

Whether it’s fathers coaching sons, or brothers playing alongside each other, the program is full of familial connections.

The Shermans are one of them. Owen Sherman filled the shoes of his older brother Stratton as the team’s starting quarterback. Stratton, who graduated last year, was at the Carrier Dome for the state championship on Sunday.

“It’s really cool to have not only the family here, but near me on the sideline,” Owen Sherman said, referencing his younger brother Lukas. The eighth grader suited up in the state final and fielded a few kicks for the Black Horses.

The Shermans are neighbors with the Bowens, including the Head Coach John Bowen, and his sons Tyler and Zachary, who both play on the team.

“It makes the experience that we all go through just that much tighter,” John Bowen said about coaching his sons.

Tyler, a senior this season, reflected back on the success he, his dad, and his brother had this year together. “It’s crazy. It’s always been a dream of ours.” He mentioned the importance of his father stepping away from Ballston Spa to coach at Schuylerville. “That really just helped us be together, come together as a family, and just kind of be one whole unit.”

That unit extends beyond blood. John Bowen has known most of the players on his team because they played other sports with his sons through the years. He’s coached them on various teams throughout their lives.

Because of the siblings coming up through the ranks, Bowen says this bond will continue for years to come.

Sherman recognizes how special that is. “It’s really cool to play with your family and with your football family at the same time.”