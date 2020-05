FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo announced Saturday morning that Watkins Glen International could reopen as soon as June 1, which gave Fonda Speedway promoter Brett Deyo some optimism.

“We’re all going after the same goal here, and that’s to get open before the whole season goes by,” Deyo said. As a seasonal business, the sooner Fonda can start its engines, the better.

“For us, we’re only able to open 20 times a year,” explained Deyo. “So we have a business with 365 days of bills and 20 days to pay them.”

Deyo submitted a three-phase reopening plan to the government. It would start with practice sessions at the track, followed by a pay-per view event or two held without fans.

“We might be able to have a good pay-per-view event once, a lot of people buy the broadcast and watch from home, but that’s a novelty,” he said, leading to phase three of his plan, which would be opening the 5,500-seat speedway to a limited capacity crowd to maintain social distancing.

“We have all our seats numbered here, so that’s not a huge deal for us. We can just sell x numbers and that’s where you sit,” he said, stressing the return of fans is critical to the business. Between the grand stand admission, the concession stands, the beer booth, the novelty stands, etc., Deyo said all need to be operational for the speedway to be financially successful.

“We made a huge investment here at Fonda over the winter,” he said. “We put $65,000 worth of new clay on the racing surface, so drivers are itching to get out there and try the new clay.”

Deyo said he’d adjust operations to ensure the health and safety of those drivers and their crew members, but he’s waiting for some direction.

“We just need that regulation and some guidelines directly from Governor Guomo’s office to tell us what we can do.”