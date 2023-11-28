ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Academies held a fall signing event Tuesday, recognizing five student-athletes who inked their letters of intent to play at the collegiate level.

Four of those student-athletes are headed to Division I institutions, including girls golf phenom Kennedy Swedick, who will attend the University of Virginia – one of the top collegiate girls golf programs in the country.

A pair of boys lacrosse standouts, Nicholas Bang and Shea Hogan, will continue on to the D-I level at the College of Holy Cross and Stony Brook University, respectively. Emmanuel “Manny” Santos will attend Rhode Island University next year to play baseball, and Gabriella “Gigi” Sitzer is off to D-III Roger Williams University for cross-country and track & field.

For Swedick, who committed to the Cavaliers back in January, this day was a long time coming.

“I’ve been dreaming about…golfing in college for my entire life – ever since I started golfing when I was eight years old,” said Swedick. “This is just a dream. There were so many options out there. But academics are just as important to me as the golf. So, it (UVA) was kind of that perfect mix. When I went on my official visit last September, I just absolutely fell in love with it. The whole community, everything was just exactly what I dreamed of.”

For Santos, this is his first year at Albany Academy. He transferred in from Amsterdam, but is already feeling right at home for his senior year.

“When I came here, it felt like a family. They welcomed me in,” said Santos. “Going to school here is really good, and I just can’t wait for the season. Me and the guys are pumped. The Amsterdam program – they mean a lot to me. All my friends, they helped me improve. Coach (Robby) Hisert, when coaches reached out to him, he always had something positive to say about me, so I really appreciate that. Amsterdam as a whole is always a family, and will always be in my heart.”