SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Prior to the 153rd running of the Runhappy Travers Stakes, five other stakes races lined the slate at Saratoga Race Course Saturday.

Mechanicville, N.Y.-native Chad Brown trained three of the five horses entered in the fourth race of the day, and the first stakes race: the grade two Ballston Spa Stakes. Brown was in attendance at the track Saturday following his domestic violence arrest Thursday, August 18.

Brown’s five-horse, Technical Analysis, closed as the overwhelming favorite in the Ballston Spa Stakes at 1-5 odds. Despite a late surge from the four-horse, Fluffy Socks, Technical Analysis cruised to victory for Brown and jockey Jose L. Ortiz.

A whopping $600,000 purse was up for grabs in race five, the Forego Stakes. All signs pointed to the team of the three-horse, Jackie’s Warrior, garnering the largest slice of the winnings. Jackie’s Warrior closed as the overwhelming favorite at 1-9 odds.

Nobody told the five-horse, Cody’s Wish, though, that this was supposed to be Jackie’s Warrior’s race. Jockey Junior Alvarado led Cody’s Wish to a huge push down the stretch, pulling off the upset for trainer William I. Mott, who discussed the significance of winning a highly regarded stakes race.

“I mean, it has to be right up there,” said Mott. “It’s a very important race, and…this is a good horse; he’s deserving of the win. When he cut the corner at the three-eighth pole, I saw him move…I know when he starts moving he keeps moving.”

The stretch of stakes races resumed in race eight with the H. Allen Jerkins Memorial Stakes.

Brown and his horse, the six, Jack Christopher, posed the biggest threat, closing as the favorite with 1-2 odds.

Brown and Ortiz paired up for their second stakes win of the day, as Jack Christopher fended off the eight-horse, Gunite.

Ortiz, who earned his sixth win in the last two days, and his fourth stakes win, commented after the race about his recent success.

“I think I’ve been going great lately,” said Ortiz. “Not as much in the beginning of the meet, but…every athlete goes through slumps. I’m not having the greatest meet, but I’m glad the horses are showing up now.”

Trainer Steve Asmussen had the favorite horse in three stakes races Saturday. One of his favorites headlined race nine, the Personal Ensign Stakes. The three-horse, Clairiere, closed at 8-5 odds.

Instead, the two-horse, Search Results, held the lead over the one, Letruska, down the stretch. Both horses would be usurped, though, by the five, Malathaat. Jockey John R. Velazquez guided Malathaat on the outside, coming from off the pace to win the Ensign Stakes for trainer Todd Pletcher, who expressed his admiration for the five-horse after the race.

“With all due respect to the entire field, we always feel when she (Malathaat) shows up and runs her A-race that she’s the top four-year-old filly in the country,” said Pletcher. “I think she showed up today. I would have to say this was her best race this year. We love this filly so much in the barn that…you know, we want everyone else to appreciate her as much as we do.”

The precursor to the Travers Stakes was the Resorts World Casino Sword Dancer Stakes, with a purse of $750,000.

The Sword Dance Stakes featured one of the more open fields on the day; no horse offered odds better than 3-1.

The ten, Mira Mission, maintained an edge going into the stretch, but making a break around the outside and claiming the lead from off the pace was the six, Gufo, jockeyed by Joel Rosario.

Gufo held on to that advantage, much to the delight of trainer Christophe Clement, who picked up his 14th win of the Saratoga meet.

“Great run from Joel,” said Clement. “The other horse that we trained called Soldier Rising went very well as well, so it was a very exciting stretch, but I’m thrilled. You know, winning grade one in New York on the turf – it’s pretty tough. There’s a guy who does a lot of that at the moment, so to beat him is not easy. But I’m thrilled that we’ve done it.”