TORONTO, ON (NEWS10) — Saturday was a franchise altering day for the Albany Firewolves, entering the NLL draft with six picks, three in the first round. That included the first overall choice.

With the first pick, the Firewolves selected Duke’s Dyson Williams. Williams tallied 60 goals last season for the Blue Devils, leading Duke to the national title game. He notched a hat trick at UAlbany’s Tom & Mary Casey Stadium in the Blue Devils’ quarterfinal win over Michigan. He will return to Duke for his final year of eligibility, and join Albany for the 2024-2025 season.

“Well he’s a franchise-type offensive player,” head coach and general manager Glen Clark told NEWS10 ABC. “In our mind, and everyone projecting the draft, saw him as the clear cut number one pick. He’s the type of player you need in your lineup to have success. The Dane Smith’s, the Lyle Thompson’s, you need that number one workhorse offensive guy and that’s what we think we have.”

All of the Firewolves’ selections can be found below: