ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany FireWolves (3-13) were defeated by the Georgia Swarm (8-8), 15-6, at the MVP Arena in Albany on Saturday evening. Georgia scored the game’s first five goals and were able to hold onto the lead for the duration of the contest. Four different FireWolves players scored at least three points in the loss.

After multiple empty trips by both sides to open the game, Georgia struck first as Adam Wiedemann scooped up the ball in transition and ran the floor for the goal. With eight minutes to go in the period, the Swarm added another as Andrew Kew twisted his way in close. After Georgia secured an offensive rebound, Kew was found open on the opposite side of the floor before bouncing in his second of the quarter. Georgia kept the early momentum as Shayne Jackson found space in the center of the floor after catching a nifty pass from Kew to go up 4-0. With under three to go, the Swarm scored another Jackson muscled his way in close for the score.

Despite committing the game’s first penalty, Albany was able to score their first goal shorthanded as Ethan Walker faked out a defender before going airborne in front of the net. Minutes later, Georgia scored their first of the new quarter after a shot bounced off Doug Jamieson before Jackson scooped it up right in front of the net and capped off his hat trick. Kew quickly completed his hat trick as he shot from deep and backspin on the ball rolled it across the line. The FireWolves were able to answer as Marshall Powless showed off his stickwork and scored from just outside the crease. Growing their lead, Lyle Thompson was on the receiving end of a pick-and-roll before finessing his way towards the goal for the score. With just over a minute remaining in the half, the Swarm added another as Thompson found Bryan Cole who buried one top shelf. With six on the floor, Albany was unable to score before the end of the half and Georgia carried a 9-2 lead into the break.

Georgia carried the momentum into the second half as Brendan Bomberry maneuvered his way in close for the goal. While already on a powerplay, Georgia gained a two-man advantage after a delayed Albany penalty and were able to take advantage as Kew bounced one past Jamieson’s left side. Briefly playing four-on-four, Bomberry shook loose after setting a screen and Thompson found him at the doorstep for his second of the night. Despite being shorthanded, the Swarm added another as Ryan Launchbury was wide open down the floor and capped off the transition with a goal. Just as the Swarm player was leaving the penalty box, Powless rifled one towards the net that bounced off Brett Dobson before crossing the line for his second of the game. Albany quickly scored another as Connor Kelly came around a screen and sniped one over the right shoulder of Dobson.

The Swarm were able to score their first goal since Albany’s goalie change as Launchbury was able to get just outside the crease and cap off the possession with his second goal of the night. Just past the midway point in the final quarter, Kew fired a cross to Launchbury who completed his hat trick from close. Albany quickly got the goal back as Brett Manney kicked a loose ball to John LaFontaine who then found a cutting John Piatelli for the score. With just under two minutes to go, Powless connected with Piatelli in the middle of the floor who went five-hole for his second goal of the game. Despite a late penalty on Albany, the Swarm were able to kill off the remaining clock and hold onto a 15-6 victory over the FireWolves.

The FireWolves are back home on Sunday, April 23 at 3:00 p.m. to face the Philadelphia Wings. Albany’s final two games will be at home at the MVP Arena.