ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With every game, the Albany FireWolves’ storybook start to the season becomes more and more improbable.

On the heels of an overtime victory in Saskatchewan on New Year’s Eve, Glenn Clark’s squad opened up 2024 in style with a come-from-behind victory at home against the Halifax Thunderbirds Saturday night, improving their NLL-best record to a perfect 5-0.

Saturday’s 12-10 win was just the latest show of resilience from the youngest team in the league. Albany has now overcome two fourth-quarter deficits this season, and prevailed against the Rush last Sunday even after blowing a five-goal lead.

“Their composure…it almost looks and feels like a veteran team, where they’ve got this confidence; they don’t really get rattled. They just keep playing,” said Clark. “It was (Sam) Firth today making big plays. And (Alex) Simmons was having a bit of a tough night in terms of scoring, but he found a way. And other guys contributed, which has sort of been our calling card all year.”

The FireWolves are not only off to the best start in franchise history, but the best start of any Albany-based team in league history.

“One of our big messages is that everyone’s comin’ for us now,” said Firth, who scored the go-ahead goal for Albany with 6:17 to play in the fourth quarter. “At the start of the year, we might’ve caught a couple teams by surprise – not really expecting us. But these last two games we’ve really had to fight for the win. So, we just know that teams are going to be coming for us now; they’ll be ready. We have to be ready as well.”

The game began with Halifax scoring two quick goals on low shots, but Ethan Walker responded as he swam his defender and buried a shot to make it 2-1. The first quarter ended with a goal from each team, and Halifax would lead 3-2 with the first 15 minutes of game action in the books.

Goalie Doug Jamieson was busy early on, being peppered with shot after shot. He faced 55 shots for the game, saving a season-high 45; his steady performance kept the game close as Halifax tried to pull away on multiple occasions.

Travis Longboat started the second-quarter scoring to make it 3-3. However, Halifax would follow up to retake the lead at 4-3.

But with six minutes left in the quarter, the FireWolves staged a furious run with three goals in a row in transition – two coming from Patrick Kaschalk and one from Joe Nardella. Longboat followed it up with another to bring the Albany lead to 7-4. Halifax put an end to a 4-0 run, finding the back of the net with 59 seconds left before halftime, cutting the gap to 7-5 at the break.

The third quarter saw the Thunderbirds outscore Albany 3-1, and the score was evened up at 8-8 heading to the fourth.

Halifax added two more goals to start the final stanza, reclaiming the lead at 10-8, but the tide would turn for the FireWolves as their hard work was rewarded in crunch time.

A few penalties led to a 5-on-3 situation for the FireWolves and Simmons (2 goals, 3 assists) scored his first of the game to close the score to 10-9. A few minutes later, Simmons swept across the top, shooting a rocket that tied it at 10-10.

After more saves from Jamieson and the defense, Simmons made a great pass to Firth, who streaked across the crease for a great finish that would prove to be the game-winning goal.

With 30 seconds left, Halifax took a timeout to set up a last-ditch play. Nick Chaykowsky intercepted a pass that left him all alone streaking down the floor to score an empty-net goal that brought the MVP Arena crowd to its feet.

The Albany FireWolves will return to action on the road next weekend against the Georgia Swarm on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 pm ET.